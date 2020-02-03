Miroco’s light therapy lamp combats seasonal affective disorder: $28 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Miroco Light Therapy Lamp for $27.99 shipped. Usually selling for $40, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Light therapy lamps help combat the shift in daylight hours brought by the winter season, which can cause things like seasonal affective disorder and more. Miroco’s option can produce 6500K color temperatures, features three brightness levels, and is perfect for adding to your nightstand. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

For a more affordable way to take advantage of the light therapy lamp perks, this option from Mlife carries a 4.4/5 star rating and will only run you $20 at Amazon. Not only is this $8 less than the featured deal, but this is a portable option, so you can take the lamp on-the-go with you.

Miroco Light Therapy Lamp features:

Its unique shell shape and 6500K color temperature make it not only a light therapy product, but also an attractive focus in your home

Light intensity measured in lux should be 10,000 to mimic a bright sunny day. It delivers natural light that lifts your mood, enhance focus

With 3 brightness levels (40% / 60% / 100%), you can set it to the best level according to the environment, distance from the lamp, and your sensitivity with just a simple touch

