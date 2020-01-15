I’ve tried ergonomic keyboards over the years. Split keys, tilted, everything. The past few weeks I’ve spent some serious time with Logitech’s latest invention, the Ergo K860, and it has entirely changed how I view ergonomic keyboards. Last year, Logitech changed the game with the MX Vertical, and this is no different. Keep reading to find out why I transitioned from a mechanical keyboard to the Logitech Ergo K860.

Nomad Base Station

Typing for 8 hours a day can be uncomfortable

Here’s the deal: I type for around eight hours per day. Sometimes more, sometimes less, but on average, it’s around eight hours. For years I have been a mechanical keyboard aficionado, owning many different brands, switches, and styles along the way. However, the mechanical theme came from when I used to use my machine for gaming instead of working, and now that’s entirely changed. I’ve been on the hunt for a new mechanical keyboard, ready to retire my trust Das Keyboard and find something a little sleeker and wireless. I gave the Keychron K2 a shot after our review went live, but I wasn’t a huge fan. My wrists increasingly hurt when using it, and going back to my Das wasn’t much better. It was time for something different.

Logitech’s Ergo K860 isn’t your average ergonomic keyboard

The Logitech K860 isn’t like Microsoft’s ergonomic keyboards of years gone by. If you have used one of Microsoft’s offerings in the past, or other brands, and weren’t a fan, well, Logitech still deserves a shot.

The keys and switches aren’t like any other ergonomic keyboard I’ve used. They’re nice and tactile, while not being mechanical. I enjoy typing on it, and even my wife noticed a difference when comparing the Ergo K860 to Microsoft’s latest release. Logitech got this keyboard just right, and that’s due to their approach and how they designed it.

Key factors about humans at computers

We spend around 30% of our time at work, and most of that is in front of a computer

10% of the heaviest computer users hit around 3 million keystrokes per year, and mouse for around 17 miles

15% of computer users suffer from pain or discomfort in an upper limb at least one time per day

Facts provided by Logitech

When Logitech set out to make the Ergo K860, they wanted to do something entirely different. Logitech wanted to put the consumer first, and that’s just what they did. We sat down with Logitech and went over some of the specifics about the Ergo K860.

Key aspects of the Logitech Ergo K860 design

Consumer first

Naturally curved

Advanced palm lift

Promotes natural posture

“Logitech Perfect Stroke” switches

Supported by Logitech Options

US Ergonomics certified

Bluetooth and Unifying Receiver

Multi-device

Up to two years of battery life

What we like about the Logitech Ergo K860

This keyboard is fantastic for many reasons. One, my wrists and forearms no longer hurt after a day’s worth of work, which is something I haven’t experienced in quite some time. It actually feels great to type on, and all of the normal bells and whistles that you’ve come to expect from Logitech are present here.

It’s wireless, which promotes a clean workstation and helps you cut down on clutter. The wrist rest is quite fantastic, it’s soft yet supportive and hasn’t discolored, stained, or wore at all over the past few weeks of usage. The Ergo K860 is fully customizable through Logitech Options, letting you choose exactly what your buttons do on each machine.

What we don’t like about the Logitech Ergo K860

While it is wireless and battery-powered, it would have been very nice to see a built-in Lithium-Ion battery instead of two AAA’s. The learning curve is really there, there’s no doubt about it. I wanted to give up on using the keyboard about a week in, but then quickly started acclimating to it. Now, going back to any mechanical keyboard just doesn’t feel right.

Bottom line: The Logitech Ergo K860 changed the way I look at ergonomic keyboards

In the end, this keyboard is quite fantastic. If you can look past having to change batteries every few years, and the learning curve, then the Logitech Ergo K860 will be great for you. This keyboard is for those who spend all day typing and need an experience that will promote comfort instead of offer overall design. It is a bit larger than most keyboards, but that’s a given considering its design.

The Logitech Ergo K860 is available starting today at Logitech.com and Amazon for $129.99, with more retailers coming in February 2020

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!