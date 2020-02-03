Take your biz to next level with Apple Pay: Square Terminal on Gold Box for $239

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Square Terminal for $239.20. That’s $59 off and the lowest price we’ve seen for this Sales terminal that accepts chip payments in as little as 2 seconds. It also accepts Apple Pay and Google Pay and other contactless payment services. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Square terminal features:
- With Square Terminal, you can ring up sales, accept payments, and print receipts, all with one device. Use it at the counter or ring up customers anywhere in your store.
- Accept all major credit and debit cards and pay one low rate with no hidden fees and no long-term contracts.
- Process chip cards in just two seconds.
- Get your money as soon as the next business day.
- Use it cordlessly with the built-in battery, designed to last all day.
