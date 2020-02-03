Get four Tile Pro Trackers for $75 (Reg. $100), more from $30

- Feb. 3rd 2020 10:43 am ET

0

Amazon offers a four-pack of Tile Pro Trackers for $75.24 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $100 before dropping to $80 at various retailers this week. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. The latest from Tile delivers what the manufacturer describes as pro-grade features, with its “most powerful” Bluetooth tracker of all-time and 400-feet of range. There are plenty of uses for these nifty accessories, including the ability to keep tabs on your valuables, such as keys, backpacks, wallets, and more. Not to mention, the tracker can be used to also keep tabs on your phone. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Those looking to save further will want to grab a four-pack of Tile Mate trackers for $50. That’s down from the usual $70 price tag. You’ll miss out on the 400-foot tracking range with that number being cut in half to 200-feet. But otherwise, many of the same features remain in place. Rated 4.6/5 stars. You can also grab a two-pack of Tile Stickers for $30 (Reg. $40) if you’re looking for an ultra-streamlined alternative.

Tile Pro features:

  • The New Tile Pro is our most powerful Bluetooth tracker; Created for those who value high performance, durability and strong design
  • Ring your things: Use your smartphone to make your Tile ring when you misplace your things within 400 ft Bluetooth range
  • Find your phone: Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent
  • See it on a map: the Tile app remembers when and where you left something behind

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
