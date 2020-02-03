Vega’s plant-based protein bars are on sale from $3.50 at Amazon right now

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of Vega Protein Snack Bars (chocolate caramel) for $3.46 after you clip the 40% on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly over $6, today’s deal is more than 40% off and the best we can find. Each bar contains 10-grams of plant-based protein, 4-grams of fiber and is made using a gluten and artificial-free recipe. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for deals on additional flavors of these certified-vegan protein bars.

We also spotted the chocolate peanut butter flavor down at $3.50 or so as well as deals on the chocolate caramel and chocolate peanut butter 12-packs starting from under $10. All of these options are at the lowest prices we can find. Just remember to clip the on-page coupons and opt for Subscribe & Save to receive the lowest possible prices.

If you prefer to get your protein fix with Muscle Milk, we still have a 12-pack of pre-made shakes on sale for under $9 Prime shipped. And be sure to browse through our Sport/Fitness Guide for price drops on products to help you through your 2020 workout goals.

Vega Protein Snack Bars:

PREMIUM PLANT-BASED PROTEIN: 10g protein from brown rice, pea protein, and hemp

FIBER: 4g fiber from chia and hemp seeds

DECADENT TASTE: Sink your teeth into crispy, chewy layers of plant-based goodness

CERTIFIED: Vegan certified, non-GMO Project Verified, gluten free, no artificial flavors or preservatives

ON-THE-GO: Take a Vega Protein Snack Bar with you whenever you need a snack with substance

