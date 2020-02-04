Today’s Home Depot sale discounts RIDGID tool bundles, more from $10

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 50% off various tools, generators, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the RIDGID 18V 2-tool Drill/Driver Combo Kit for $179. As a comparison, it typically sells for $250 and today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. You’ll get $300 worth of total value in this bundle as well. This bundle includes both a Ridgid drill and driver, two batteries, a wall charger, and a carrying case. A great option for tackling DIY projects around the house without investing in pricier kits. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Looking for more power? Consider grabbing the RIDGID 18V 3-tool Bundle with two batteries for $279. There’s nearly $400 worth of value here, but you’d usually pay $350 for this bundle. Ships with the drill and driver featured above, plus an angle grinder. You’ll also get two batteries, a wall charger, and a carrying case. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You can check out the rest of today’s sale for more deals on RIDGID tools, and other brands. It’s also worth jumping over to our guide of the best tools to start your DIY toolbox.

RIDGID 2-tool Combo Kit features:

RIDGID introduces the 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Drill/Driver and Impact Wrench Combo Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag. This kit offers the versatility both powerful drilling and driving options. RIDGID brushless motors offer up to 50% more runtime and longer motor life. The 2-Speed Drill/Driver features all metal gears for extended jobsite durability. The compact and lightweight cordless Brushless Impact Wrench delivers 450 ft./lbs. of torque to power through the most demanding applications. With registration, this kit is backed by the industry’s only lifetime service agreement. The 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Drill/Driver and Impact Wrench Combo Kit includes two 2.0 Ah batteries, an 18-volt charger, two belt hooks with screws, a contractor’s bag, and operator’s manuals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!