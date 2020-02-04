Record podcasts on-the-go with Samson’s USB Meteor Mic at $40 (Save 20%)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Samson Meteor Mic USB Studio Condenser Microphone for $39.99 shipped. Usually selling for $50, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is $3 under the all-time low there and the best we’ve tracked. Sporting a plug and play USB design, this microphone will amplify your mobile recording capabilities, be it for logging a podcast or getting some vocal samples for your next track. It sports a built-in stand, 20hz–20khz frequency response range, cardioid pickup pattern, and a Zinc die-cast construction with white finish. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 3,000 customers.

Ditch the Samson branding and take the Amazon route with its in-house AmazonBasics Portable USB Condenser Microphone for $15. Here still you’ll enjoy a form-factor that’s ready for on-the-go recording, as well as a similar frequency response range. You will lose out on some of the higher recording quality found in the lead deal though.

Looking for more professional-grade gear to expand your kit? Check out our round up of the best podcast gear including USB/XLR mics, audio interfaces, accessories, and more.

Samson Meteor Mic features:

Record your music right onto a computer with this Samson Meteor Mic USB microphone. The fold-back legs adjust so it’s at the right angle for sitting or standing, and it has a mic adapter for boom mounting. This Samson Meteor Mic USB microphone has 44.1/48 kHz audio resolution, and it comes with a USB cable and carry bag.

