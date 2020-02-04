Save on Samsung Chromebooks and more from $180 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% off Samsung Chromebooks, Monitors, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 11.6-inch 4GB/32GB model at $179.99. That’s down from the usual $230 price tag and an Amazon all-time low. This model offers a budget-friendly approach to Chromebooks, delivering an 11-inch display that’s backed by over 12-hours of battery life. It sports “military-grade” durability, so it’s an ideal machine for kids or teens that might be a bit rough and tumble with it. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

While there are plenty of Chromebooks on sale today, another standout in this promotion is Samsung’s 27-inch Space Monitor for $239.99. You can also grab the larger 32-inch version for $329.99. That’s as much as $170 off the regular going rate. Samsung has redesigned this monitor to offer a small footprint that takes up nearly zero room on your desk. Includes both HDMI and Mini Display ports. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals and more.

Samsung Chromebook 4 features:

  • Compact, light design with 13.3” display
  • Military-grade durability
  • Ultra-fast connectivity with Gigabit Wi-Fi
  • Advanced security with multiple layers of built-in virus protection
  • 12.5 hours of battery life
  • Google Assistant enabled

