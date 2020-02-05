Shave $200 off Apple’s 27-inch 5K iMac, dropping the price to $1,599

- Feb. 5th 2020 7:24 am ET

0

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,599 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s a $200 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention to close 2019.

Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac sports a gorgeous 5K Retina display, AMD graphics, multiple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A ports along with Gigabit Ethernet. If you’re looking for a solid prosumer-grade content creation machine, Apple’s 5K iMac is sure to fit the bill.

Use today’s savings towards a Twelve South BackPack. This nifty accessory puts a shelf on the back of your iMac, enabling extra (out of sight) storage for a hard drive and other accessories. Plus, it matches your iMac’s design so if you do happen to see it, Twelve South’s BackPack generally blends in.

Jump over to our Apple guide for even more deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and other tech essentials.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

  • 27-Inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display
  • Stunning 5-mm-thin design
  • 6-Core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor
  • Radeon Pro 570x, 575x, or 580x Graphics processor
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • 802.11AC Wi-Fi
  • Magic mouse 2

