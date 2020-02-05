Shave $200 off Apple’s 27-inch 5K iMac, dropping the price to $1,599

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,599 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s a $200 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention to close 2019.

Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac sports a gorgeous 5K Retina display, AMD graphics, multiple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A ports along with Gigabit Ethernet. If you’re looking for a solid prosumer-grade content creation machine, Apple’s 5K iMac is sure to fit the bill.

Use today’s savings towards a Twelve South BackPack. This nifty accessory puts a shelf on the back of your iMac, enabling extra (out of sight) storage for a hard drive and other accessories. Plus, it matches your iMac’s design so if you do happen to see it, Twelve South’s BackPack generally blends in.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

27-Inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display

Stunning 5-mm-thin design

6-Core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Radeon Pro 570x, 575x, or 580x Graphics processor

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

802.11AC Wi-Fi

Magic mouse 2

