Brother’s AirPrint-enabled Laser Printer is $85 and up to $40 off

Staples offers the Brother Compact All-in-One Laser Printer with AirPrint for $84.99 shipped when promo code 83042 is applied. You’ll see the final deal price reflected at checkout. Originally listed at $150, it sits at $100 via Amazon. Today’s deal is a match of the best we’ve seen at Staples. This model sports everything needed for an at-home setup, including printing, copying, and scanning. With added AirPrint features it’s perfect for printing items direct from your iOS device. Grabbing this wireless printer is a great buy if you’ve not yet made the switch to laser from inkjet. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 1,200 Amazon reviewers.

Ditch the laser ink and go with Canon’s inkjet AirPrint for $45. Of course, you’ll miss out on the economic aspects of using laser ink, but the upfront costs are much less. There’s still all-in-one capabilities here including scanning, copying, and more. Still, it’s hard to pass on the value here if you’re looking for the lowest upfront cost while still bringing AirPrint to the party. Rated 4+ stars by roughly 55% of Amazon reviewers.

Brother HLL2390DW Laser Printer features:

Brother’s latest technology is infused into the HL-L2390DW. Equipped with a flatbed scan glass for convenient copying, this monochrome laser printer is engineered to scan directly from mobile devices. Developed to optimize efficiency, this replacement for the DCPL2520DW produces a robust and class-leading print speed of up to 32 pages per minute. This new Brother monochrome laser printer includes a 250-sheet paper capacity, which helps improve office efficiency with fewer refills. The HLL2390DW also handles legal and letter-sized paper.

