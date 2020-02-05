Gold Box RAVPower sale from $12: Power banks, chargers, more (Up to 30% off)

- Feb. 5th 2020 8:02 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, RAVPower via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its portable chargers and other accessories. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid 4+ star ratings across the board. Starting from $12, this is a perfect chance to refresh your portable power supply kit and maybe even grab a nice charger too. You’ll find a selection of power banks ranging from 16750mAh up to 32000mAh alongside a number of highly-rated USB-C wall chargers, car adapters, and even a USB-C to lightning cable. Head below the fold for our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

While we are talking portable power solutions, Anker unveiled its two latest 10,000mAh power banks last night. You can read all about the new 18W USB-C PowerCores right here. And be sure to swing by our Smartphone Accessories Guide for additional deals on power solutions, cases, speakers, and more.

RAVPower 26800mAh Power Bank:

  • Choose the RAVPower Power Bank Treatment: entrusted by 100, 000+ customers For keeping their devices charged when off the grid
  • Colossal battery capacity: 26800mAh USB power bank charges most smartphones over 6 times or a tablet 2+ times for an average of 9 days of unrestrained usage per charge
  • Charges 3 devices simultaneously: 3 ismart 2.0 USB ports provide a powerful total current output of 5.5a. Note: does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge
  • High-speed recharging: charges in just 14-15 hours with a 2.4a charger or 30-31 hours with a 1a charger

RAVPower

