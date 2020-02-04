Anker is back at it with two new portable power banks, both with 18W USB-C Power Delivery charging, and both with 10,000mAh capacities. These batteries dubbed the Anker PowerCore III Sense 10K and Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD, are designed to go with you on a multitude of journeys. One made of plastic, and the other with a cloth-like material, these batteries are perfect for fitting into any lifestyle.

Anker’s PowerCore III Sense 10K and PowerCore Slim 1000 are great for road trips

The latest Anker PowerCore batteries offer 10000mAh worth of capacity, which is plenty of juice to top off your iPhone multiple times. There are three different charging modes, including 18W USB-C Power Delivery, PowerIQ USB-A, and trickle-charging for lower-power devices. The dual USB ports (one USB-A, one USB-C) can be used to charge two devices at the same time, which can be useful when on a road trip.

Thanks to the built-in USB-C port, you’ll be able to charge both of these batteries from 0% to 100% in around 4.5-hours when using a compatible 18W charger. However, you can still recharge with USB-C to USB-A cables, with it taking up to 10-hours to complete.

Each battery will come with a travel pouch as well, ensuring that you’ll be able to keep them nice and clean, scratch-free, and the ports free of debris. Plus, it acts as a nice way to ensure your cables are always at the ready.

Enjoy two different textures with Anker’s latest PowerCore USB-C batteries

The Anker PowerCore III Sense 10K offers a unique fabric-like finish, which is perfect for those who prefer a softer touch. However, the PowerCore Slim 10000 PD employs a special texturized plastic that has a nice feel to it. So, whichever battery you opt for, keep in mind the different finishes available. Plus, each model is available in multiple colors, with the Slim coming in five variants and the Sense offered in four.

Pricing and availability

You can purchase the Anker PowerCore III Sense 10K for $49.99 direct from Anker, and soon at Amazon. The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD will set you back $41.99 and is available at Anker’s website right now, with Amazon soon to come as well.

9to5Toys’ take

I really love that companies are starting to ditch microUSB in favor of USB-C on newer devices. Not only is it easier to use, thanks to the reversible design, but it also supports more power which allows you to recharge faster.

With these batteries supporting 18W USB-C Power Delivery, they have enough juice to easily charge any of Apple’s latest mobile devices, including the iPad Pro, and even trickle charge some of Apple’s laptops, like the MacBook Air.

