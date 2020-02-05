Score 3-months of Spotify or 4-months of Apple Music for FREE

Spotify is currently offering 3-months of its Premium streaming service for FREE to those who have never subscribed before. You can choose from either the Student, Individual, or Family plans which are valued at up to $45 for the duration of the free trial. Note: If you don’t cancel your subscription before the 3-month trial ends, you’ll be renewed at whichever plan’s price you chose. Spotify Premium offers you the ability to listen to just about any song imaginable without any ads. You can place the song in a playlist, add it to your library, and even download it for offline listening. Learn more about Spotify Premium here.

However, those on the Apple Music train will want to take advantage of this promo at Best Buy which scores 4-months of the service for FREE. Normally $10 per month, Apple only gives new users a 3-month trial when they start listening, so this scores you a bonus 30-days. At up to a $40 value, Apple Music delivers similar features to Spotify except it packs native Siri control for HomePod, CarPlay, and offline usage on your Apple Watch. Learn more about Apple Music here.

With your savings here, be sure to pick up an Amazon Echo Dot. The Alexa-enabled smart speaker can play both Spotify and Apple Music through voice commands, along with control your smart home and more. At just $30 shipped on Amazon right now, this is a great time to grab free music streaming along with a smart speaker.

Spotify Premium is the world’s most popular audio service. Listen to unlimited, ad-free music and podcasts on any device, for one low monthly price. We make it easy to play music you love and discover something new with recommendations just for you. Our world-renowned playlists help you keep up with the latest releases and explore your favorite genres.

