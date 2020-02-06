Save 46% on Brydge’s aluminum keyboard for iPad Air/10.5-inch Pro at $70

Brydge Technologies via Amazon is currently offering its Aluminum Bluetooth iPad Keyboard for $69.99 shipped in gold. Usually selling for $130, today’s offer saves you 46%, matches our previous mention for the second-best we’ve seen, and has only been beaten once by a Black Friday offer. Designed with iPad Air and 10.5-inch iPad Pro in mind, this keyboard is crafted from a single piece of “high-grade” aluminum and enables you to get work done just about anywhere. It pairs over Bluetooth and sports a set of backlit keys as well as an adjustable hinge that delivers an ideal viewing angle in various positions. Plus, with 12-months of battery life, you won’t have to worry about keeping another accessory charged up. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 185 customers.

Add a keyboard case to your iPad for less by going with this more budget-friendly alternative for $31 over at Amazon. It’s compatible with both iPad Air and 10.5-inch iPad Pro, but you won’t be getting the same premium aluminum build quality as seen in the Brydge option above. Rated 4.2/5 stars from from over 1,800 shoppers.

Or ditch the keyboard functionality altogether and score this well-reviewed $12 case instead. It works with both iPad models as the featured deal and sports a translucent frosted back cover to keep your tablet free from scratches. Plus, there’s also a cover with sleep/wake functionality that doubles as a stand. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 10,000 customers.

Brydge Aluminum Bluetooth iPad Keyboard features:

The ultimate keyboard for the iPad Air (2019) and 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The Brydge 10.5 is designed to perfectly match the iPad, in size, color and material. A full iPad keyboard with dedicated iOS special function keys giving you the functionality of an iPad and the productivity of a laptop. Forged out of a single piece of high-grade aluminum, the Brydge 10.5 is designed to give you a stable base for your iPad.

