Save big on MacBook Pro in both sizes from $1,130 (Cert. Refurb)

- Feb. 6th 2020 6:49 am ET

0

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro in certified refurbished condition from $1,129.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $1,799 in new condition and $1,489 as a refurb direct from Apple. Upgrade to the 15-inch model starting at $1,679.99, which is as much as $670 off the regular going rate. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro sports a Retina display, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Force Touch Trackpad. Perfect for consuming or creating content on-the-go. Includes a one-year warranty.

Put your savings to work and grab a MacBook Pro sleeve. This option that’s available from Amazon in both sizes includes a secondary pouch for accessories and is available in your choice of two colors.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core
  • 8GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 512GB SSD
  • 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display
  • Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
  • True Tone Technology
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.0
  • Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
  • 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • macOS

