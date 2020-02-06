Verizon is offering up to $1,100 in savings on two Pixel 4/XL purchases

Verizon is now offering Google’s Pixel 4 and 4 XL at $300 off, but if you purchase a second at the same time (and add a new smartphone line), then you’ll score an additional $800 discount. This is $1,100 in total savings should you pick up two devices. However, those just needing a single smartphone will want to take advantage of Verizon’s trade-in promotion which offers $300 off your Pixel 4/XL and up to $300 more back with qualifying trade-ins. If you’ve been looking for a reason to grab Google’s latest smartphone, this is it. You’ll net either a 5.7- or 6.3-inch display alongside the unique ability to capture stunning astrophotography shots with nothing more than a smartphone. Learn more in our hands-on review.

However, you don’t have to drop hundreds to get two great smartphones. The Moto G7 Play offers 32GB of built-in storage along with Alexa voice control at $130 on Amazon. This smartphone is unlocked and ready to work on just about any carrier, saving you hundreds and the requirement of signing a 2-year payment plan. Just keep in mind that it’s not made by Google directly, and it doesn’t have the capability of taking nearly as amazing astrophotography shots. Plus, you can take a look at other Motorola devices that we spotted on sale right here.

However, if you do pick up a Pixel, be sure to put just a little bit of your savings to work by grabbing the Pixel Stand. It’s available on Amazon for $76, and will provide your smartphone with fast wireless charging. Pixel also has a special mode that it enters when set on a Pixel Stand, which can display photos, a clock, and more. Learn more about the Pixel Stand in our hands-on review.

Google Pixel 4 features:

Pixel 4 can take a picture of the Milky Way with one tap, in Night Sight mode. It’s called astrophotography, and it’s one of the many features that make Pixel one of the best low-light cameras in the galaxy. Adjust the exposure balance of your photos before you take the shots. Powerful controls let you manipulate the color and exposure of the different elements in your picture.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

