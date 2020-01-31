Amazon currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 Power 32GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed about a week. Having dropped from $250, a price you’ll still find at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 28%, beats our previous mention by $20, and returns the price to the Amazon all-time low. Motorola’s G7 Power features a 12 and 8MP dual real camera system, alongside a 6.2-inch screen and expandable microSD card storage. You can expect to enjoy up to 3-days of battery life as well. There’s also 3GB of ram alongside a bezel-less form-factor, water-repellent design, and face unlock to round out the notable features. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 560 customers. Head below for another Motorola Android smartphone deal.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll find the unlocked Moto G7 Play 32GB Android Smartphone for $129.99 shipped. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer saves you $70 and matches the all-time low set back over the holidays. This model features a similar Android experience as the lead deal, though is centered around a 5.7-inch HD display and comes armed with a single 12MP camera. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Today’s Android smartphone sale comes on the heals of Motorola announcing it has sold over 100 million handsets.

If you’re dealing with a massive collection of photos or music, odds are 32GB of onboard storage won’t cut it, regardless of which Motorola handset you opt for. That’s why Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $20 is an essential add-on. It’ll let you max out the either version of G7’s expandable storage, and ensure you don’t run out of space well into the future.

Plus, we’re still seeing Motorola’s Moto G8 Plus at $200, which is not only good for $80 in savings, but the first price cut we’ve seen.

Motorola Moto G7 Power features:

Upgrade your mobile life with this Motorola Moto G7 Power smartphone in marine blue. With 32GB of storage and MicroSD card support, this device has plenty of storage for your data, and the 5000mAh battery provides up to 3 days of life on a full charge. This Motorola Moto G7 Power smartphone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon processor for snappy performance across all tasks.

