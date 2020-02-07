Add Timex’s Unisex Weekender Watch to your collection for $44 (Save 25%), more

- Feb. 7th 2020 2:24 pm ET

$44
0

Amazon is offering the Timex Unisex Weekender Watch for $44.04 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in over 4-months. With a 40mm case size, this unisex watch is ready to comfortably adorn a wide variety of wrists. Its light brown band and cream face adds a bright option to your wardrobe. It’s water resistant up to 100-feet, ensuring a brief submersion won’t cause any problems. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

We also spotted the Fossil Grant Stainless Steel and Leather Watch for $89 shipped at Amazon. Regularly up to $149, today’s offer is $60 off the typical rate there and within $16 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish watch features a blue-plated stainless steel case and genuine brown leather band. Compatibility with other Fossil 22mm watch straps lets you frequently change the style. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for something minimal? Have a look at BUREI’s Wrist Watch for $23 when clipping the on-page coupon. It features a Nordic design that’s able to resist splashes and sweating.

If you’d like a smartwatch, don’t miss out on the deal we just found on Skagen Falster 2. It’s currently marked down to a mere $99, which is up to $195 off.

Timex Unisex Weekender Watch features:

  • Adjustable tan 20mm double-layered genuine leather slip-thru strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference
  • Silver-tone 40mm brass case with mineral glass crystal; Indiglo light-up watch dial; luminous hands
  • Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

$44
