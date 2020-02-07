At $99, Skagen Falster 2 has hit a new all-time low at Amazon (Up to $195 off)

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch with Magnetic Mesh Band for $99 shipped. That’s up to $195 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. This sleek wearable runs Google Wear OS, allowing both iPhone and Android users to adopt it as their daily driver. Folks looking for the ability to frequently shake up the look will appreciate that Falster 2 lets you download custom watch faces. Like Apple Watch, bands are interchangeable. Take a gander at these Skagen 20mm offerings to see what options are on the table. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of Amazon shoppers. Oh, and don’t forget to check out our coverage of Skagen’s new Falster 3.

Looking for something that resembles Apple Watch but with an affordable price tag? Have a look at Amazfit Bip for $80. Its appearance is quite similar and it supports everything from heart rate monitoring and GPS to activity tracking and relayed smartphone alerts.

Given the fact that wearables are often smartphone companions, today’s iPhone and Android accessory roundup may be of interest. There you’ll find mophie’s Wireless Charge Pad for $20 alongside USB-C chargers, power banks, and more.

Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch features:

Heart rate tracking, Google Pay, GPS, rapid charging, smartphone notifications, touchscreen functionality, Google Assistant, microphone, music storage & controls, customizable watch faces, custom goal & alarm settings, multiple time zones

