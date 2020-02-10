Amazon takes $200 off Pixel 4/XL from $599

- Feb. 10th 2020 6:47 am ET

0

Amazon is now taking $200 off both Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in various colors and capacities. Free shipping is available for all. Deal start at $599. Today’s offer is the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering nearly 25 hours of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Put today’s savings towards a Spigen Pixel 4 case at $10. This model offers a rugged design without adding too much bulk. You’ll still get access to tactile buttons and Spigen’s well-known air cushion technology.

Google Pixel 4 features:

Pixel 4 can take a picture of the Milky Way with one tap, in Night Sight mode. It’s called astrophotography, and it’s one of the many features that make Pixel one of the best low-light cameras in the galaxy. Adjust the exposure balance of your photos before you take the shots. Powerful controls let you manipulate the color and exposure of the different elements in your picture.

