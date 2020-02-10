Get a solid workout at home on this Bowflex Home Gym for $399 (Reg. $599)

Walmart is offering the Bowflex Xtreme PR1000 Home Gym for $399 shipped. Down from its $599 list price, our last mention was around $430 and this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to get fit for spring break, or just keep off winter weight, this is a great option. It offers over 25 exercises to do at home, with a maximum weight of over 200 pounds for heavy lifting. Bowflex is one of the biggest names in the game when it comes to home gyms, so you can rest assured that this will last you for many years. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

However, those on a budget will want to check out this Multi-Function Home Workout Station. It’s around $162 shipped and gives you multiple workout methods in a smaller space. Just know there’s no resistance training like Bowflex offers, so that’s something to keep in mind.

On an even tighter budget? This set of AmazonBasics’ Dumbbells is under $30 shipped right now. You’ll get two 2-pound, 3-pound, and 5-pound dumbbells for repetitive workouts, which can help you tone up before summer hits.

Bowflex Xtreme PR1000 Home Gym features:

25 plus exercises that cover the entire body

Over 200 pounds of Power Rod resistance

Bench converts to a rolling seat for aerobic rowing

Built in media rack; 4 Position Lower Pulley or Squat Station

Multiple cable pulley positions allow you to easily change the angle of resistance and increase effectiveness of many exercises

