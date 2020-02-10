Get a solid workout at home on this Bowflex Home Gym for $399 (Reg. $599)

- Feb. 10th 2020 7:36 pm ET

Get this deal
$599 $399
0

Walmart is offering the Bowflex Xtreme PR1000 Home Gym for $399 shipped. Down from its $599 list price, our last mention was around $430 and this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to get fit for spring break, or just keep off winter weight, this is a great option. It offers over 25 exercises to do at home, with a maximum weight of over 200 pounds for heavy lifting. Bowflex is one of the biggest names in the game when it comes to home gyms, so you can rest assured that this will last you for many years. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

However, those on a budget will want to check out this Multi-Function Home Workout Station. It’s around $162 shipped and gives you multiple workout methods in a smaller space. Just know there’s no resistance training like Bowflex offers, so that’s something to keep in mind.

On an even tighter budget? This set of AmazonBasics’ Dumbbells is under $30 shipped right now. You’ll get two 2-pound, 3-pound, and 5-pound dumbbells for repetitive workouts, which can help you tone up before summer hits.

Bowflex Xtreme PR1000 Home Gym features:

  • 25 plus exercises that cover the entire body
  • Over 200 pounds of Power Rod resistance
  • Bench converts to a rolling seat for aerobic rowing
  • Built in media rack; 4 Position Lower Pulley or Squat Station
  • Multiple cable pulley positions allow you to easily change the angle of resistance and increase effectiveness of many exercises

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$599 $399
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Bowflex

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide