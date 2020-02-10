Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 and S4 tablets return to Amazon lows from $448

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 128GB for $549.99 shipped. You’ll find the same offer at Best Buy. Usually selling for $650, today’s offer is good for $100 in savings, matches the second-best discount all-time, and has only been outdone by a limited time gift card bundle promotion. Step up to the 256GB model for $630, down from $730. Featuring a 10.5-inch AMOLED panel, Samsung has baked a fingerprint sensor into the display for quickly unlocking. Included alongside the tablet is Samsung’s S-Pen, which combines with an enhanced 2-in-1 DeX experience for desktop usage. So whether you’re looking to take notes in class or get work done at a desk, the Galaxy Tab S6 is up for the task. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 620 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More below.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-inch 64GB Tablet with S Pen for $447.99 shipped. Normally selling for $650, today’s offer matches our previous mention from over Black Friday as well as the Amazon all-time low. With a 10.5-inch sAMOLED screen and three built-in speakers, Samsung’s tablet touts Samsung DeX functionality and S-Pen support. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Regardless of which you choose, take advantage of each tablet’s expandable storage support and use your savings on Samsung’s 128GB microSDXC card for under $20. This will ensure you have plenty of extra storage for keeping local copies of photos, files, and other content.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet features:

Complete tasks with ease while on the go by using this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet. The included intuitive S Pen lets you take and edit notes for a smooth work experience, while the magnetic technology makes storage and charging easy. Attach a keyboard with built-in trackpad to this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet for a seamless PC desktop experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

