Access music and movies faster with speedy Fantom Drives for $110 (Orig. $140)

While cloud storage and streaming can be convenient, storing your media locally gives you more control. The Fantom Drives G-Force 3.1 2TB Portable SSHD is five times faster than traditional hard drives, and you can get it now for $109.95 (Orig. $139.95) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Although this hybrid drive measures just 0.6 inches thick, it offers transfer speeds of 560Mbps via USB-C. The G-Force 3.1 is also shock-resistant, with a sleek 1/16″ aluminum enclosure that doubles as a heat sink.

You can use this drive without any external power supply, and it works with Mac and Windows. With a rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon, the G-Force is also a drive you can trust.

Normally $139.95, the SSHD is now $109.95 in two finishes: silver and black.

If you need more capacity, you can upgrade to the Fantom Drives G-Force 3 Pro 4TB 7200RPM External HDD. This desktop beast offers 10 times better performance than standard hard drives, making it well suited to video and gaming.

This drive retails for $152.95, but you can get it now for $114.95 in silver and black.

