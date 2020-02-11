Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro up to $400 off including high-end models

B&H is currently taking up to $400 off various Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Free shipping is available for all. Amazon is matching select prices on lower-end configurations. One standout is the 2.4GHz i9 8-core/64GB/1TB model at $3,499. That’s a $400 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen. Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 64GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details. Dive into the entire sale here for more details.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

