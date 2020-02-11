Fossil’s Gen 5 Wear OS smartwatch gets a 26% discount to a new low of $219

Amazon is offering the Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch for $219 shipped in multiple styles. Also available from Fossil direct. Normally $295, this is the lowest price that we’ve tracked in multiple styles and is the best available, saving you over 25% from the regular price. This smartwatch works with both iPhone and Android and runs Google’s Wear OS platform, making it a great choice for those who use multiple devices. With a plethora of styles to choose from, you’ll be able to find a watch to match you perfectly. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Keep your smartwatch’s display free of scratches when you put just a little bit of your savings toward this 3-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. They’re designed specifically for the Fossil Gen 5 and with multiples included, your $10 spent here goes a long way.

More of an Apple Watch fan? Best Buy is currently knocking $200 off the Series 4, which is still a great option. I love my Series 4, with its larger display, fantastic battery life, and the built-in ECG.

Fossil Gen 5 features:

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80% in under an hour

Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 3ATM; responses from Google Assistant – it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay

This is one smart watch – now with a speaker for audible alerts and taking phone calls, Google Assistant responses and more; receive smartphone notifications and alerts; microphone; download third party apps with 8GB of storage and 1G RAM memory capacity

