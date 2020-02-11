Best Buy has returned with another Apple event, offering notable discounts on Macs, iPad Pro, and Apple Watch. You’ll need a My Best Buy membership in some instances to lock-in your discounted price, but don’t worry, it’s free to sign-up. No-cost delivery is available on just about everything, or you can opt for in-store pickup and get your new tech today. Head below for all of our top picks.

The latest Best Buy Apple event discounts Apple Watch Series 4 models by $200, including various configurations and bands. Listings are beginning to sell out, so be sure to act quick if anything catches your eye. This is a match of our previous Apple Watch Series 4 mention. Apple Watch Series 4 delivers a larger watch face than previous-generations and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. You’ll find many of the same features as seen on Series 5, making today’s deal all the more notable.

Best Buy is also taking $200 off both Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air and various iPad Pro models, each of which are a match of our previous mentions. However, we recommend skipping the 16-inch MacBook Pro deal in today’s sale and going with our mention of B&H’s current promotion instead, which nets up to $400 off.

Additionally, in the latest Apple Event at Best Buy, you’ll find Beats Powerbeats Pro for $199.99. That’s a 20% savings off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Amazon is currently matching this price as well. Powerbeats Pro delivers the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri. Rated 4.2/5 stars, which is largely in-line with our hands-on review.

Check out the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on Apple accessories and various other products.

