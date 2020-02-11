Lenovo’s 10.1-inch Tablet has Atmos audio, an Alexa dock, more: $150 (20% off)

- Feb. 11th 2020 12:57 pm ET

$150
Amazon is offering the Lenovo 10.1-inch 16GB Smart Tab with Smart Dock for $149.99 shipped. That’s $38 off the recent pricing and is in line some of the best discounts we’ve seen lately. This Lenovo offering is not only a tablet, but also an Alexa device thanks to the inclusion of a speaker dock. Connectivity is forward-thinking thanks to its USB-C port for charging. A total of 16GB of internal storage is in tow and this can be expanded by up to 256GB using a microSD card. Dual front-facing speakers deliver Dolby Atmos audio. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

If you’re mainly after Alexa functionality, why not opt for Echo Show 5 at $65? Perks of going this route include a camera shutter for increased privacy and direct support from Amazon. Bear in mind that the screen measures half of the size, which could be a benefit or drawback depending on your specific use-case.

If you are debating the thought of buying an Android tablet, be sure to have a look at the deals we found on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 and S4. Prices start at $448.

Lenovo 10.1-inch 16GB Smart Tab features:

  • Powerful Tablet: Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 2 GB RAM, and up to 256 GB micro SD card support
  • Surround Sound: This tablet bundle includes a smart speaker offering booming audio with sound from 2 full range Dolby Atmos speakers
  • Alexa Experience: Transform your tablet into a smart screen with Amazon Alexa when docked; Control your smart home devices to hands free

