At $7.50, it’s time to refresh your aging mouse with Microsoft’s (Save 35%)

At $7.50, it's time to refresh your aging mouse with Microsoft's

- Feb. 11th 2020 11:48 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 1850 for $7.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s around 35% off the typical rate there and is within $0.50 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This mouse features an all-black design that is bound to look great with most setups. Its shape is ambidextrous, paving the way for everyone to use it comfortably. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Considering that your new mouse operates using a single battery, this $4 AmazonBasics 4-pack will keep you up and running for quite a while. Since they have a 10-year shelf life, you can be confident they’ll have you up and running when the need arises.

Since we’re on the topic of tech, you won’t want to miss out on Best Buy’s Apple Event which takes $200 off Apple Watch Series 4, while also cutting prices on iPad Pro, MacBooks, and more.

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 1850 features:

  • Designed for comfort and portability
  • For left or right handed use
  • Built-in storage for the nano transceiver

