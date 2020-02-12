Save on Razer, Cooler Master, and Logitech gaming keyboards + mice from $50

Amazon currently offers the Cooler Master CK552 Gaming Mechanical Keyboard for $49.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $80, today’s offer is good for an over 37% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Featuring Gateron Red mechanical switches, this gaming keyboard is said to offer rapid response times for in-game action. A brushed aluminum case pairs nicely with individually backlit keys for the usual battlestation RGB flair. Other notable features here include the ability to remap keys for macro support, customizable lighting modes, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 160 Amazon shoppers.

Other notable gaming peripheral deals:

No matter which of the discounted gaming accessories you pick up, this highly-rated extended gaming mousepad at $14 is a great way to leverage your savings. This option even has room for a mouse alongside a keyboard, meaning it’ll easily tie your new setup together.

Or if you want to improve an existing piece of kit, dive into our recent guide on how you can make a gaming headset microphone sound better. We break down all the details on how a few free tips can improve the quality of your headset’s built-in microphone.

Cooler Master CK552 Keyboard features:

Get a straightforward keyboard that performs well on the battlefield with the CK552 Gaming Keyboard. Mechanical switches rated for 50 million clicks will ensure your keyboard will stay combat-ready during all your long-lasting skirmishes. On-the-Fly Controls allow customization of your settings like RGB lighting and macros in real time, while software lets you get even further customization. Simply put, the CK552 is a capable tool that gets the job done.

