Pixel 4 hits a new low at $400, XL now $500 ($400 off)

- Feb. 12th 2020 7:53 am ET

0

T-Mobile is offering Pixel 4 64GB in your choice of colors for $399.99. You can grab the larger Pixel 4 XL 64GB for $499.99. Just be sure to click the pay in full button to switch the price over from the usual monthly rate. Free shipping is available for all. Additional activation fees may apply depending on whether you’re a new customer or not. As a comparison, you’re saving $400 off the regular price and an additional $200 from our Amazon mention recently. With Samsung announcing new devices last night, it’s no surprise that Pixel pricing is shifting as well.

Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering nearly 25-hours of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Leverage your savings and grab a Spigen Pixel 4 case for $10. This model offers a rugged design without adding too much bulk. You’ll still get access to tactile buttons and Spigen’s well-known air cushion technology.

Interested in the latest from Samsung? Check out our full coverage from last night’s event for more.

Google Pixel 4 features:

Pixel 4 can take a picture of the Milky Way with one tap, in Night Sight mode. It’s called astrophotography, and it’s one of the many features that make Pixel one of the best low-light cameras in the galaxy. Adjust the exposure balance of your photos before you take the shots. Powerful controls let you manipulate the color and exposure of the different elements in your picture.

