Saucony takes 25% off all workout apparel: Jackets, tights, accessories, more

Saucony boosts your next workout and offers 25% off all fitness apparel including jackets, pullovers, tights, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Vitarun Jacket is currently on sale for $90, which is down from its original rate of $120. This lightweight jacket is great for spring runs and can easily be layered now. It has reflective properties to keep you visible in low light and is available in two color options. This style features wind and waterproof material to promote comfort and has four-way stretch material. Best of all? The women’s Vitarun Jacket is also on sale for $90. Find the rest of our top picks from Saucony below or you can shop the entire sale here.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Breakthru Long Sleeve Top $38 (Orig. $50)
- Cooldown Woven Pants $60 (Orig. $80)
- Vitarun Jacket $90 (Orig. $120)
- 1/4-Zip Sportop Pullover $60 (Orig. $80)
- Reversi-Run Tights $68 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Reversi-Run Tights $68 (Orig. $90)
- Runstrong Thermal Hoodie $64 (Orig. $85)
- Vitarun Jacket $90 (Orig. $120)
- Cooldown Jacket $68 (Orig. $90)
- Freedom Long Sleeve Crew $25 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
