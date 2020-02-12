Saucony takes 25% off all workout apparel: Jackets, tights, accessories, more

- Feb. 12th 2020 11:23 am ET

0

Saucony boosts your next workout and offers 25% off all fitness apparel including jackets, pullovers, tights, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Vitarun Jacket is currently on sale for $90, which is down from its original rate of $120. This lightweight jacket is great for spring runs and can easily be layered now. It has reflective properties to keep you visible in low light and is available in two color options. This style features wind and waterproof material to promote comfort and has four-way stretch material. Best of all? The women’s Vitarun Jacket is also on sale for $90. Find the rest of our top picks from Saucony below or you can shop the entire sale here.

