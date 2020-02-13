Access renewable energy and get a $20 Amazon gift card with Arcadia

Most people would agree that polluting the atmosphere is a bad idea. But at the same time, we all need energy to light and heat our homes. Arcadia makes supporting to renewable energy easier than ever. Not only is joining Arcadia free, they even help you save money on your energy bills.

The power grid is still filled with all kinds of dirty energy, making electricity the number one contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. Arcadia makes it easy for everyone to support wind and solar energy, so we can ditch fossil fuels and clean up our grid.

When you connect your utility account to the Arcadia platform, you can check out all the renewable energy options available in your area. Depending on where you live, you can access wind energy matching, solar projects in your community, or even rate monitoring technology that can help lower your bill.

Signing up takes only a couple of minutes, and there are no costs, contracts, or changes to your current energy service. Arcadia integrates with your utility account, it doesn’t replace it.

You can also view your usage and savings online or in the Arcadia app at any time. Plus, if you change your mind, you can cancel at any time.

To get started, head over to Arcadia and create your free account. Right now, you can get a $20 Amazon Gift Card or four free LED bulbs just for signing up.

