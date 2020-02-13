Glad’s 20-Gal. Stainless Steel Motion Sensor Trash Can falls to new low of $71

Amazon is offering the Glad 20-gallon Stainless Steel Sensor Trash Can for $71.11 shipped. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by around $8. If you’ve shopped for stainless steel trash cans, you know they are quite pricey. Once you tack on a large capacity and motion sensor, cost can quickly go through the roof. This offering is very respectably priced and delivers a spacious 20-gallon capacity. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to stock up on trash bags. A box of Hefty Strong Multipurpose Trash Bags is $12, and each sports a 30-gallon capacity. While this is larger than the can above, I find it beneficial to go with bigger bags so there’s plenty of room to cinch a bag even if it was heaping prior to being emptied.

Oh, and don’t forget that we’ve spotted a new Dyson’s V7 Handheld Vacuum for $130, which routinely fetches up to $250.

Glad Stainless Steel Sensor Can features:

20 GALLON CAPACITY – Fits 50% more trash compared to a standard 13 Gallon / 50 Liter Can. Take fewer trips taking out the trash! For use with any “Black Bag” with capacity of 20 Gallons or larger – perfect for large families.

CLOROX ODOR PROTECTION – Provides antimicrobial protection of the lid and the lid frame by inhibiting the growth of odor causing bacteria for the life of the can.

REAR BAG COMPARTMENT – Convenience of storing extra bags right behind the trash can – dispense easily from the sides without having to move the can.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!