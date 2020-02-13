Glad’s 20-Gal. Stainless Steel Motion Sensor Trash Can falls to new low of $71

- Feb. 13th 2020 1:08 pm ET

$71
0

Amazon is offering the Glad 20-gallon Stainless Steel Sensor Trash Can for $71.11 shipped. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by around $8. If you’ve shopped for stainless steel trash cans, you know they are quite pricey. Once you tack on a large capacity and motion sensor, cost can quickly go through the roof. This offering is very respectably priced and delivers a spacious 20-gallon capacity. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to stock up on trash bags. A box of Hefty Strong Multipurpose Trash Bags is $12, and each sports a 30-gallon capacity. While this is larger than the can above, I find it beneficial to go with bigger bags so there’s plenty of room to cinch a bag even if it was heaping prior to being emptied.

Oh, and don’t forget that we’ve spotted a new Dyson’s V7 Handheld Vacuum for $130, which routinely fetches up to $250.

Glad Stainless Steel Sensor Can features:

  • 20 GALLON CAPACITY – Fits 50% more trash compared to a standard 13 Gallon / 50 Liter Can. Take fewer trips taking out the trash! For use with any “Black Bag” with capacity of 20 Gallons or larger – perfect for large families.
  • CLOROX ODOR PROTECTION – Provides antimicrobial protection of the lid and the lid frame by inhibiting the growth of odor causing bacteria for the life of the can.
  • REAR BAG COMPARTMENT – Convenience of storing extra bags right behind the trash can – dispense easily from the sides without having to move the can.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$71
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Glad

About the Author