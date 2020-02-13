Tackle car cleanings with a new Dyson V7 Handheld Vacuum: $130 (Reg. up to $250)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its V7 Handheld Vacuum for $129.99 shipped. That’s up to $120 off the going rate found at retailers like Newegg and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked. With powerful suction, this vacuum is ready to clean your home, car, and more with a vengeance. Impressively, this unit expels cleaner air than it captures thanks to its built-in HEPA filtration system. Owners will net an official 2-year warranty from Dyson. Similar handheld vacuums from Dyson are well-rated.

Dyson V7 Handheld Vacuum features:

The Dyson V7 Handheld generates the most powerful suction of any other cordless handheld vacuum. Its light yet powerful Dyson digital motor V7, new battery chemistry and patented 2 Tier Radial™ cyclone technology combine to deliver over 100 AirWatts. Driving deep into dirty car trunks, soft furnishings or awkward gaps, the Dyson V7 Handheld removes dirt from all over your home and car.

