Know when someone’s there with 1,000-foot range wireless doorbell kit at $8

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Doorbell Kit with a 1,000-foot range for $7.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 7CJFG5O3 at checkout. This is nearly 40% off its regular going rate and is a match for what we normally see doorbells like this fall to. If you’re not a fan of where the doorbell is placed in your home, this is a great way to change it. No wiring is required, and the chime just plugs into a wall outlet wherever you are, as long as it’s within 1,000-feet of the transmitter. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 60-inch roll of 3M Heavy-Duty Exterior Mounting Tape. It’s under $5 Prime shipped making it a great option to mount your new doorbell without having to drill into any walls.

For a higher-tech experience, grab a Ring Floodlight Cam which is on sale for $159 right now. You’ll also find more great deals from $115 in our sale coverage, which can be found here.

Govee Wireless Doorbell features:

IP66 Waterproof & Dustproof: This Wireless doorbell features IP66 waterproof rating, Which more higher than Others IP44 waterproof doorbell. it ensures to deliver good performance even if in raining days. -4℉ – 140℉ high temperature resistance gets working in harsh condition a breeze. Sturdy and robust design keeps you have peace of mind.

