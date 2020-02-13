Know when someone’s there with 1,000-foot range wireless doorbell kit at $8

- Feb. 13th 2020 4:31 pm ET

0

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Doorbell Kit with a 1,000-foot range for $7.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 7CJFG5O3 at checkout. This is nearly 40% off its regular going rate and is a match for what we normally see doorbells like this fall to. If you’re not a fan of where the doorbell is placed in your home, this is a great way to change it. No wiring is required, and the chime just plugs into a wall outlet wherever you are, as long as it’s within 1,000-feet of the transmitter. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 60-inch roll of 3M Heavy-Duty Exterior Mounting Tape. It’s under $5 Prime shipped making it a great option to mount your new doorbell without having to drill into any walls.

For a higher-tech experience, grab a Ring Floodlight Cam which is on sale for $159 right now. You’ll also find more great deals from $115 in our sale coverage, which can be found here.

Govee Wireless Doorbell features:

IP66 Waterproof & Dustproof: This Wireless doorbell features IP66 waterproof rating, Which more higher than Others IP44 waterproof doorbell. it ensures to deliver good performance even if in raining days. -4℉ – 140℉ high temperature resistance gets working in harsh condition a breeze. Sturdy and robust design keeps you have peace of mind.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide