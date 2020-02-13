Ring Floodlight Cam is $159 for a limited time (Save $90)

Today only, B&H offers the Ring Floodlight Cam for $159 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $249 at Amazon and other online retailers. Today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. Ring’s cameras deliver an integrated floodlight to help shine extra light around your property. Meanwhile, the camera itself delivers 1080p feeds and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14 days. Learn more here.

Ring Floodlight Camera features:

Works with Alexa to launch real-time video with your voice. Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

When mounted at 9 feet off the ground, with the motion detector parallel to the ground, the motion sensor is optimized to detect human sized objects at up to 30 feet

Requires hardwired installation to weatherproof electrical boxes

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View. Includes built-in ultra-bright floodlights and a siren

