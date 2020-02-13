AXE I/O 2-Ch. Audio Interface with amp modeling, pedal out, more now $50 off

- Feb. 13th 2020 4:49 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $350 $300
0

IK Multimedia’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its AXE I/O 2-Channel Guitar Interface for Mac/PC at $299.99 shipped. Matched directly at IK as well. Regularly $350, today’s offer is a straight $50 in savings from the going rate. While we have seen it drop lower during holiday sales, this is a new 2020 low and the best we can find. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, AXE I/O is more than just a 2-channel audio interface for guitars. It features tube-like circuits for that analog sound, up to a 192 kHz recording resolutions, and most interestingly, a floating Amp Out that allows you to connect real-world amps and pedals into the signal path. Along with over $1,000 worth of included modeling software, this thing is more than capable of recoding your condenser XLR mics and more as well (those inputs are along the backside). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the fancy pres and “Amp Out” tech are overkill for your needs, consider something like the IK Multimedia iRig HD 2 as your guitar interface. Compatible with your iOS devices and Mac right out of the box, it will provide you with a streamlined, single-input setup for guitar, bass, and other instruments at $70. It is rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers.

But for something a little closer to the form-factor of today’s lead deal, check out the Focusrite Scarlett Solo (3rd Gen) USB Audio Interface at $110 shipped. While it will only provide you with a single combo input for microphones, guitars, and more, it does have a more desktop friendly footprint than the iRig HD alternative above.

And while we are talking about music production, go hit up this deal we are tracking on the the littleBits Electronic Music Inventor Kit and our roundup of the best USB/XLR mics, audio interfaces, and accessories to get started with home recoding/podcasting.

AXE I/O 2-Channel Audio and Guitar Interface:

  • A professional 2 in/5 out audio interface and controller
  • 3 different preamp circuits to choose from
  • Amp output for easy re-amping
  • Seamless amplitude integration
  • Over $1000 in software and plug-ins

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $350 $300
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

IK Multimedia

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard