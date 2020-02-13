IK Multimedia’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its AXE I/O 2-Channel Guitar Interface for Mac/PC at $299.99 shipped. Matched directly at IK as well. Regularly $350, today’s offer is a straight $50 in savings from the going rate. While we have seen it drop lower during holiday sales, this is a new 2020 low and the best we can find. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, AXE I/O is more than just a 2-channel audio interface for guitars. It features tube-like circuits for that analog sound, up to a 192 kHz recording resolutions, and most interestingly, a floating Amp Out that allows you to connect real-world amps and pedals into the signal path. Along with over $1,000 worth of included modeling software, this thing is more than capable of recoding your condenser XLR mics and more as well (those inputs are along the backside). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the fancy pres and “Amp Out” tech are overkill for your needs, consider something like the IK Multimedia iRig HD 2 as your guitar interface. Compatible with your iOS devices and Mac right out of the box, it will provide you with a streamlined, single-input setup for guitar, bass, and other instruments at $70. It is rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers.

But for something a little closer to the form-factor of today’s lead deal, check out the Focusrite Scarlett Solo (3rd Gen) USB Audio Interface at $110 shipped. While it will only provide you with a single combo input for microphones, guitars, and more, it does have a more desktop friendly footprint than the iRig HD alternative above.

And while we are talking about music production, go hit up this deal we are tracking on the the littleBits Electronic Music Inventor Kit and our roundup of the best USB/XLR mics, audio interfaces, and accessories to get started with home recoding/podcasting.

AXE I/O 2-Channel Audio and Guitar Interface:

A professional 2 in/5 out audio interface and controller

3 different preamp circuits to choose from

Amp output for easy re-amping

Seamless amplitude integration

Over $1000 in software and plug-ins

