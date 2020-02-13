Update 2/13 @ 2:10 p.m.: Amazon is now offering the Avengers Hero Inventor Coding Kit for $77.57 shipped. Usually selling for $110 these days, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, the third-best we’ve seen all-time, and the lowest since November. Leveraging the Earth’s mightiest heroes, this STEAM coding kit teaches you the basics of programming and pairs with your iPhone. It takes advantage of a drag and drop coding interface to teach programming fundamentals and know-how thanks to various guided challenges. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 235 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for more. Head below for more details on the Avengers coding kit and for additional littleBits deals.

Amazon is currently offering the littleBits Space Rover Inventor Kit for $50.37 shipped. Down from $86, today’s offer saves you 40%, beats our previous mention by $10, and comes within $6 of the all-time low. This STEAM learning kit pairs with your smartphone and allows you to build, and then code your own space rover. Plus when it comes to actually crafting the rover, you’ll be able to leverage the breadboard-like design that the company is known for in order to create various designs. It carries a 4.8/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. In the past we’ve taken hands-on looks at other littleBits releases and walked away quite impressed.

Also on sale today at Amazon, we’re seeing the littleBits Electronic Music Inventor Kit for $37.25 shipped. Having originally fetched $100, we’ve more recently been seeing it sell for $50. Today’s offer saves you 26%, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon.

This STEAM coding kit allows you to take the stage and begin learning how to program by assembling and customizing a synth guitar. You’ll also be able to reconfigure it to create drums and more. It carries a 3.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

For additional ways to dive into the world of programming and STEAM, be sure to check out our roundup of favorite coding kits. It’s no surprise you’ll find entries from littleBits, but there’s also other options from Kano, LEGO, and more.

littleBits Avengers Coding Kit features:

With their favorite Marvel Avengers, like Iron Man, Black Panther, Shuri, and Ant-Man and the Wasp, kids enter super hero training in the app, and control their gear with their smart device*, give gear new abilities with easy block coding, and use their creativity and STEAM skills to customize their own hero identity and gear to match.

