Bring the sun indoors with this $22 light therapy lamp with 1,000-lux output

- Feb. 13th 2020 7:43 pm ET

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp for $21.99 Prime shipped with the code U278HBTN and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 45% from its regular going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Winter brings with it quite a bit of dark and dreary days. If you’ve been missing the sun a little extra lately, this light therapy lamp is great. It’s a UV-free sun lamp, 1,000-lux intensity and 6500K temperature to simulate the feeling of being outside, even when you can’t actually leave the house. Rated 4.8/5 stars from hundreds.

Just looking for a way to up your lighting game? VAVA has an LED bedside lamp that’s just $8 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it won’t give you the same features that today’s lead deal does when it comes to light therapy, it’s a great way to illuminate any area of your home.

In search for something a little different? This LED string light from TaoTronics is available for just $7.50 Prime shipped when you use the promo code that we found.

TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp features:

  • Create a Sunny Window Indoors: Mimics the full spectrum of light found in daylight, UV-free LED shines with a 10,000 lux intensity to bring 6500K light to help fight winter blues, jet lag, shift work & seasonal changes
  • Ultra-Thin Design: Lightweight & unobtrusive 0.39in profile is super portable, simply slip into the supplied protective storage bag & away you go
  • Rotatable Stand: Pivot the stand 90 degrees for use in portrait or landscape & adjust the opening angle between 40-100 degrees to position the light as best needed

