TaoTronics’ highly-rated LED string light kit is down to just $7.50 at Amazon

- Feb. 13th 2020 2:49 pm ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 33-foot LED String Light Kit for $7.59 Prime shipped with the code YS6POGQW and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $12 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’re wanting to prepare for next Christmas or just love the look of fairy lights, this is a fantastic deal. You’ll get around 33-feet of waterproof lighting, perfect for any occasion or area. Plus, thanks to being made from LEDs, this string light stays cool to the touch, giving you even more usage areas. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

Ditch the well-known TaoTronics branding and single 33-foot design to save some cash. This 2-pack of LED string lights is available for $4.50 Prime shipped. Just keep in mind that these require batteries, however, they do include a remote to control them.

Those wanting something smartphone-controlled will want to check out this 33-foot RGB LED strip that we found yesterday for $25 when you use a simple promo code. Check out our deal coverage for more.

TaoTronics LED String Light Kit features:

  • The LED String Starry Light will not overheat after many hours of usage
  • Waterproof Power Adapter, Low profile that is easy to hide away and disappear from the scene
  • 2700-2900K warm white-yellow Mini Led Lights are so bright and they illuminate a dark corner and create a romantic sentiment

