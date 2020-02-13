Samsung’s 70-inch 4K Smart UHDTV is a bargain at $578 (All-time low)

Amazon offers the Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $578 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s down at least $100 from the regular going rate and right at the historic Amazon all-time low price. Marrying a huge screen size with an affordable price tag, this 70-inch TV from Samsung delivers features like HDR+ support and integrated smart functionality for access to all your favorite streaming services. Notable features include two HDMI ports, 120Hz refresh rate, and Samsung’s SmartThings App that integrates with your existing smart home setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking to save further? Drop down to the 55-inch model and shave $230 off the lead deal mentioned above. This TV still has enough size to be a suitable solution for home theater setups, but it’s certainly a drop from the immersive experience of a 70-inch TV.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

PURCOLOR: Enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture.

HDR: Enjoy stunning high dynamic range content including the latest HDR10+ content that adjust picture quality scene by scene.

MOTION RATE 120: Experience smooth action on fast-moving content.

4K UHD: See what you’ve been missing on a crisp, clear picture that’s 4X the resolution of Full HD.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!