Save on Samsung Galaxy S10+ at $450, prev-gen. models from $55 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S10+ Android Smartphone from $449.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it sells for up to $1,000 in new condition and today’s deal is $30 less than our previous mention. Notable features include a 6.4-inch display, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. We praised it in our hands-on review, noting that is a “truly excellent smartphone.” Amazon customers tend to agree. Includes a 90-day warranty. You can find additional deals down below.

There are even more refurbished Samsung smartphone deals to be had today over at Woot. Check out the entire selection here with prices starting at $55.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up Spigen’s Tough Armor case for Galaxy S10+. This model offers a slim design while still delivering notable protection. Best of all, the built-in kickstand makes it easy to view movies and more wherever your adventures take you. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 4,200 Amazon reviewers.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ features:

Say goodbye to the ‘notch’ and hello to Infinity-O, the Galaxy S10+ Smartphone from Samsung features the nearly bezel-less, all-screen Infinity-O display. To help push the screen from edge-to-edge, Samsung laser-cut a hole in the front corner of the display to accommodate the 10MP dual-pixel wide-angle selfie camera, and 8MP RGB depth sensor. The screen itself is a huge 6.4″ Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display. It’s also certified to support HDR10+ for a cinematic experience and is designed to produce brilliant and realistic images.

