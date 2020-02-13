Capture thermal images with your iPhone using Seek’s $183 camera (Reg. $235)

- Feb. 13th 2020 1:57 pm ET

$235 $183
0

Amazon is currently offering the Seek Thermal Compact Imaging Camera for iOS devices at $182.49 shipped. Usually selling for $235, that’s good for a 23% discount, is the best we’ve seen in over 2-years, and comes within $25 of the all-time low. Sporting a Lightning connector, this camera attachment brings thermal imaging capabilities to your iPhone. It’s capable of registering heat from up to 1,000-feet away and has a -40°F to 626°F detection range. Whether you’re looking to diagnose electrical and mechanical failures at a job site, check for drafts around the house, or tackle some other heat-related issue, adding Seek to your iPhone is a simple approach. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 1,600 customers.

Ditch the smartphone integration and save even more by going with this handheld thermal imaging camera. It currently sells for $169 at Amazon, leaving you with a little extra cash in your pocket compared to grabbing the iPhone attachment detailed above.

Or you could save even more when opting for the BLACK+DECKER TLD100 Thermal Leak Detector at $30. This alternative ditches the more granular approach to tracking down heat sources, but will still get the job done for some applications. 

Seek Thermal Compact Camera features:

The Seek Thermal Camera will allow people to find their cat hiding in a hedge, spot where heat is escaping from inefficient insulation, trace a water leak across a wall, know where a frying pan or grill is too hot or cold, or find objects floating in the water off a boat at night. The possibilities are literally endless. Compatible with: iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, and more.

