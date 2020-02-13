HomeKit and Google Assistant accessories, more on sale at Home Depot from $44

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 20% off smart home accessories, thermostats, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Honeywell 7-day T5 Smart Programmable Thermostat at $87. That’s down from the usual up to $120 price tag and $4 less than the Amazon all-time low price. Honeywell’s HomeKit-enabled smart thermostat delivers 7-day flexible scheduling and geo-fence features to help you save money and energy. This model sports a slim design and “easy to read” e-ink interface. Rated 3.9/5 stars. You’ll find even more deals down below.

Another standout is the Flo by Moen Smart Home Water Monitoring System for $399. For comparison, it regularly sells for $499, and this is the best price that we can find by around 20%. This unique device plugs into your water lines and tracks use, making sure that you’re conserving water where possible. It also detects leaks that can cause damage over time. With integrated smartphone connectivity, you’ll be able to see how your consumption affects bills visually. Users also get push notifications when irregularities are noted. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale at Home Depot for additional price drops on smart home tech and more.

Honeywell T5+ HomeKit Smart Thermostat features:

Keep your home at just the right temperature every day with the T5+ Smart Thermostat. Easy to install and use, it conveniently fits in with your lifestyle. The T5+ Smart Thermostat is ENERGY STAR certified so you save energy as well as money. Program it based on your schedule, or let it adapt to your life as plans change. Control this thermostat from anywhere simply by using your smartphone or tablet: helping keep life simple and removing the guesswork.

