Score a near-33-foot smart RGB LED strip for just $25 with this promo code

- Feb. 12th 2020 12:49 pm ET

0

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot Smart RGB LED Strip Light for $24.99 Prime shipped with the code Y6V9ORPG at checkout. This is down over 30% from its regular rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve seen on a 33-foot RGB LED strip all-time. While Philips Hue ships an 80-inch light strip for $80, charging $1 per inch, today’s deal offers you a similar function at just $0.06 per inch. While there’s no voice control here, there is a smartphone app that lets you command this light strip with ease. Plus, if you don’t want to pull out a phone, the bundled remote controls it just the same. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, if you’re wanting to expand on the Philips Hue look for less, do we have the guide for you. We’ve found some of the best smart home gear to replicate that look with all prices in the guide being under $40 for the budget-minded.

Also, don’t forget that we recently tracked a great discount on Anker’s eufy smart plugs at $14, or two smart bulbs at $24. These are great expansions of your current smart home setup, and pair nicely with the Monoprice Z-Wave Plus Window and Door Sensor that we spotted yesterday at under $16.

Govee Smart RGB LED Strip features:

  • 3 Way Smart Controls: The led strip lights can be controlled via three ways: “Govee Home” app control, control box and remote . Turn on/off lights, dim to the desired level or change colors easily. Up to 10m/32.8ft app control via Bluetooth connection allows controlling led strips at your fingertips.
  • Sync with Music: With built-in high sensitive mic, the led light strip dances to the ambient sound. Sync lights to the beat of any song whether you want to get crazy party started or indulge in the exciting, intense computer game playing.

