Score the big-boy 10-cup Grand Brita Pitcher for $27 shipped (Reg. up to $40)

Amazon is offering the Brita 10-Cup Grand Pitcher in black or $26.99 shipped. Regularly up to $40, this is the lowest price we have tracked in years on Amazon for the black one and the best we can find. It sells for $35 at Bed Bath and Beyond while the normally less expensive white model is listed at just under $30 from Walmart. Made of BPA-free plastic with a capacity of 10-cups, it features a locking lid plus a soft grip handle and ships with one filter (good for about 40-gallons or 2-months depending on your personal consumption habits). Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can use your $13 in savings to score some extra filters for your new pitcher, but there are Britas out there for even less than today’s lead deal. While it only holds half as much water at a time, you can save significantly with the 5-cup Brita Metro Pitcher from $17. This one carries a 4+ star rating from over 5,200 Amazon customers and will provide you with filtered water just the same as the deal above, you’ll just have to fill it up more often.

Make sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide today where you’ll find all of the most notable deals we spotted this week including dog toys, Casper mattresses, coolers, DIY tool kits, and much more. Go check out Target’s new luggage line while you’re at it.

Brita 10-Cup Grand Pitcher:

LARGE WATER PITCHER: This large, clear plastic pitcher has a soft-grip handle which makes pouring easy along with the locking lid for convenient refilling. Height 10.16; Width 5.77; Length/Depth 11; Weight 2.48 pounds

CLEANER AND GREAT TASTING: The BPA free Brita filter reduces chlorine taste and odor, copper, mercury, and cadmium impurities found in tap water. *Substances reduced may not be in all users’ water.

FILTER INDICATOR: For optimum performance, a helpful electronic filter indicator tracks when your water filter needs to be replaced.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!