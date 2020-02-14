Target just released a new luggage line called “Open Story” that features premium pieces at affordable prices. This 40-piece collection has everything you need for your next vacation. From duffel bags to carry-on’s and checked suitcases, you will be ready to jet in no time. The new collection is priced between $20 to $180 and comes in an array of neutral color options, which makes it very gender neutral. Some of the high-end details of this line include built-in USB ports, 360-degree spinning wheels, TSA-locks, and zippered expandable compartments that provide 20-percent more storage room. Head below the jump to find all of our favorite items from the new Target Open Story Line.

Hardside Checked Suitcase

One of the most notable items from this collection is the Hardside 29-inch Checked Suitcase. This suitcase comes in nine fun color options and is priced at $180. I personally only travel with hardside luggage and this option features a durable and lightweight shell that provides extra padding for your essentials. It also features 360-degree spinner wheels and a built-in USB port to easily charge your devices. This is a great option for weekend getaways or long-haul stays.

Day Trip Backpack

Easily tote your 15-inch MacBook with you to your destination with the Target Open Story Day Trip Backpack. This backpack is made of water-resistant nylon and heavy duty zippers to keep your essentials dry and secure. It also has a trolly sleeve that will fit right over your luggage handle for convenience. This is a great option for school, work, traveling, and more.

4-Piece Packing Cube Set

Organize your suitcase to provide less stress while traveling with the 4-Piece Packing Cube Set from Target’s Open Story collection. The packing set features three mesh compartments as well as a shoe bag to keep your clothes separated. They’re also lightweight and come in three color options. Better yet? They’re priced at just $30.

Weekender Bag

Finally, the Target Open Story Weekender Bag will be a go-to while traveling. It can be used as an overnight bag or a carry-on. One of the really cool things about this bag is that it has a 15-inch padded MacBook sleeve and a dedicated spot for your sunglasses. This bag comes with three straps for convenient carrying and each are padded for comfort. Be sure to try it out for yourself with a budget-friendly price of $80.

Which piece for the new line was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Wayfair’s new collection Foundstone that mimics the West Elm look.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!