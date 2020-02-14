Finally add remote start to your car with a 2-way Compustar system from $140

Best Buy is offering the Compustar 2-way Remote Start System on sale for $249.99 shipped and installed. However, those who are a part of Best Buy’s Total Tech Support system will be able to get it for $139.99 shipped and installed. Regularly up to $450, this is a match for our Cyber Monday mention and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen all-time, outside of a single drop to $100 for Tech Support members. I had this system installed on my wife’s Toyota and absolutely love it. Since it comes with two remotes, we both have one on our keyring. It replaces the factory remote and expands the normal features to include longer range, remote start, 2-way communication (letting you actually know that the car is locked/started), and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking to save some cash? You can find a similar Compustar system on Amazon for around $135 shipped. Just keep in mind that you’ll have to install this yourself, meaning it’ll be quite a bit harder than today’s lead deal. However, it does give you a remote start system for lower than anything listed above, even with Best Buy Total Tech Support.

If you’ve not heard of Best Buy’s Total Tech Support system, it’s a yearly subscription service that allows you to receive discounted services, warranties, and more. Read up on this service (that I highly recommend) in our announcement coverage.

Compustar 2-way Remote Start System features:

Cool your car with automatic transmission from afar with this CompuStar remote starter bundle. The two included remotes let you start your car from up to 3,000 feet away and feature advanced functions such as timer start and valet mode. This CompuStar remote starter bundle features hot and cold start functions that get your car to the ideal temperature before you open the door.

