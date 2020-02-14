Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack offers extra 25% off Nike, UGG, Steve Madden, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale is live and offering an extra 25% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Nike, Steve Madden, UGG, Callaway, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Nike Dri-FIT Therma Fleece Pants that are currently marked down to $22. For comparison, these pants were originally priced at $55. This style features sweat-wicking fabric for additional comfort as well as an elastic waist. Also, be sure to pair the pants with the Nike Dri-FIT Zip Front Training Hoodie that’s marked down to just $28, for a stylish look. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, the Under Armour’s President’s Day Sale offers an extra 25% off outlet orders of $100 or more.

