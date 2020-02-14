Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack offers extra 25% off Nike, UGG, Steve Madden, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale is live and offering an extra 25% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Nike, Steve Madden, UGG, Callaway, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Nike Dri-FIT Therma Fleece Pants that are currently marked down to $22. For comparison, these pants were originally priced at $55. This style features sweat-wicking fabric for additional comfort as well as an elastic waist. Also, be sure to pair the pants with the Nike Dri-FIT Zip Front Training Hoodie that’s marked down to just $28, for a stylish look. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Dri-FIT Therma Fleece Pants $22 (Orig. $55)
- Nike Dri-FIT Zip Front Training Hoodie $28 (Orig. $60)
- Steve Madden Kleen Cap Toe Boots $37 (Orig. $100)
- Callaway Opti-Soft Polo Shirt $17 (Orig. $70)
- Travis Matthew Deering Shorts $22 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- AG Mid-Rise Cigarette Jeans $48 (Orig. $198)
- Free People Moonshine Tunic $19 (Orig. $68)
- Topshop Mock Neck Sweater $28 (Orig. $75)
- UGG Shearling Leather Gloves $34 (Orig. $110)
- Nike Foldover Hem Knit Hoodie $24 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, the Under Armour’s President’s Day Sale offers an extra 25% off outlet orders of $100 or more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!