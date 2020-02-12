Under Armour’s President’s Day Sale offers extra 25% off outlet orders of $100+

Under Armour is offering an extra 25% off outlet orders of $100 or more with promo code FIT25 at checkout. Boost your next workout with deals on jackets, shoes, t-shirts, pants, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. For men, the GoldGear Reactor Performance Jacket is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $180, however during the sale you can find it for $101. This jacket is a great option for workouts or casual events. It also features packable material, which is great for traveling or storing away. This style has fleece side panels to add warmth and a 3-piece hood that extends and has a collar. You can find it in two color options too. Find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Porter 3-in-1 Jacket $112 (Orig. $200)
- ColdGear Reactor Performance Jacket $101 (Orig. $180)
- SpeedForm Gemini 3 Running Shoes $77 (Orig. $130)
- ColdGear Reactor Bomber Jacket $95 (Orig. $180)
- Threadborne 1/2 Zip Sweater $88 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Iso Down Vest $102 (Orig. $180)
- ColdGear Reactor Jacket $121 (Orig. $200)
- Trek Sherpa Jacket $88 (Orig. $130)
- Recover Track Pants $79 (Orig. $150)
- ColdGear Reactor Golf Hybrid $90 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
