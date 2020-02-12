Under Armour’s President’s Day Sale offers extra 25% off outlet orders of $100+

Under Armour is offering an extra 25% off outlet orders of $100 or more with promo code FIT25 at checkout. Boost your next workout with deals on jackets, shoes, t-shirts, pants, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. For men, the GoldGear Reactor Performance Jacket is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $180, however during the sale you can find it for $101. This jacket is a great option for workouts or casual events. It also features packable material, which is great for traveling or storing away. This style has fleece side panels to add warmth and a 3-piece hood that extends and has a collar. You can find it in two color options too. Find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

